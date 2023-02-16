Let's Play Creator Announces New Project, Everdate

When it comes to web-comics, there are few series bigger in the United States than Let's Play. The colorful series has been a favorite with readers since its debut in 2016, and creator Leeanne M. Kreic (Mongie) has been hard at work on season four. With Let's Play leaving Webtoon , all eyes are on the creator to see what they're working on, and we just got a peek into their schedule. After all, Mongie just announced a new project, and it will bring readers closer to the characters of Let's Play than ever before.

And how is that happening? Well, it is all thanks to a dating simulator. Mongie just launched a Kickstarter for Everdate, a dating game that features the characters of Let's Play.

"EVERDATE is a unique, single-player dating sim that combines elements from your favorite visual novels and Collectable Card Games! Set in the world of the mega-hit Let's Play webcomic series, fans can play as their favorite characters and pursue the romance of their dreams...one date at a time," the game's description reads.

"The game aims to charm and win over different characters by creating the perfect date that aligns with their interests and preferences. Players must use thoughtful and careful planning to win the hearts of the characters they pursue. The game features a variety of locations, activities, and items that players can utilize to create unique and personalized dating experiences. As players advance through the game, they will unlock new cards and options, allowing them to make more elaborate and captivating dates."

Of course, Everdate will feature characters from Let's Play, and all of its main players are included. The game will allow you to romance Sam Young, Marshall Law, Charles Jones, and more. Right now, the game's basic fund will push it onto PC, but Everdate has stretch goals should enough funding be earned. These goals include everything from voice acting to additional platform access. So if you want to support Mongie's tie-in to Let's Play, you can find its Kickstarter here .

And if you are not familiar with the web-comic period, you should check out Let's Play ASAP. The series has three seasons available to binge over on Webtoon right now. Currently, Mongie is working on season four, and the artist announced Let's Play will not release the comeback on Webtoon due to behind-the-scenes conflicts. At this time, no home has been announced for the award-winning series, but Let's Play fans are eager to see what season four has in store.

Will you be checking out Everdate when it launches? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @ MeganPetersCB .