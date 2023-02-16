Strasburg school board salutes new varsity football coach Jimm Morris

The board accepted the retirement resignations of custodian Tim Foster and teacher Deborah Durbin.

Strasburg Board of Education

Wednesday meeting

KEY ACTION: The board recognized Jimm Morris as the new varsity football coach.

DISCUSSION: Morris has been a teacher in the district for 15 years and coached the Tigers a few years ago.

Athletic Director and Dean of Students Gary Spinell said the district is excited about Morris returning to the helm.

“He is an experienced coach and I see him always in conversation with students during the day,” Spinell said.

Morris told the board his energy is high for football season and thanked the students for their dedication.

“I am looking forward to coaching the football team to make them fundamentally sound on the field and in the classroom,” Morris said.

Board member Diana Flickinger also congratulated Morris for receiving Educator of the Year from the Chamber of Commerce and thanked Morris for being willing to step up for the district.

OTHER ACTION:

Accepted the retirement resignations of Tim Foster, custodian, effective May 31, and Deborah Durbin, teacher, effective June. 1. The board thanked them for their years of service.

Accepted a $22,816 donation from the Tiger Foundation for the multi-purpose building and $632 from Strasburg St. John United Church of Christ for the calming corner in the elementary.

Held a public hearing for the 2023-24 school calendar. It is expected to be approved at the March 15 meeting. The first day of school would be Aug. 23. The winter break would begin Dec. 25 through Jan. 5 and the last day of school for students would be May 31.

Issued one-year supplement coaching and mentor contracts to Tom Spidell, head softball; Rachel Montgomery and Brock Lauvray, assistant softball; Frank Kruger, middle school boys’ track; Jessica Barkley, middle school girls’ track; Ed Becker and Peyton Speicher, assistant high school track; Elisabeth Weber and Carly Clark Mayle, assistant softball volunteers, Chard West and Lyndsay Paisley, mentors.

FOR YOUR INFO:

Plans are moving forward for the Tiger Pre-school to begin in the fall. The district received a $500 Garden to School grant and a $10,000 Project Lead the Way award.

The spring play “Yearbook” will be presented at 7 p.m. March 17 and 18 in the cafetorium. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $5.

UP NEXT: Meets at 6:30 p.m. March 15 in the administration building, 140 North Bodmer Avenue.

Barb Limbacher