Advanced manufacturing in Memphis increases to $12 billion industry

Advanced manufacturing in the Memphis region has increased by 18.4% since 2019.

The Greater Memphis Economic Research Group, an affiliate of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce, released its annual manufacturing report on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The increase saw Memphis’ advanced manufacturing sector become a $12 billion industry in 2022, according to the report.

Additionally, 98% of companies looking to invest in Memphis are positioned in the advanced manufacturing industries.

Gerard Insley, co-founder of Ireland-based medical technology company PBC BioMed, speaks during a press conference Feb. 10, announcing the opening of its first American office in Epicenter Memphis. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

“Whether we’re talking about medical devices, chemicals, durable goods, or food, this report shows why Greater Memphis has become a destination for advanced manufacturers,” Economic Research Group executive director Tecora Murray said in a statement.

In 2022, more than 1,000 advanced manufacturing companies were operating within the Memphis region, with a combined workforce of 43,356 persons, according to the report.

Of those 43,356 jobs, Memphis workers earned 2.5% higher than staff in comparable markets such as St. Louis, Indianapolis, Oklahoma City, and Kansas City, Missouri.

Additionally, 1,316 new advanced manufacturing jobs were posted in February 2022.

Advanced manufacturing breakdown by top 5 sub-industries in Memphis

Miscellaneous: 7,007

Food: 5,727

Fabricated metal product: 5,064

Chemical: 4,336

Machinery: 4,182

“We are proud to be a region of innovators and disruptors with one of the highest concentrations of minority manufacturing talent in the nation,” Memphis Chamber CEO and president Ted Townsend said. “We’ve set a bold goal of adding 700 firms in advanced industries by the end of 2030 as part of our Prosper Memphis 2030 plan, and looking at this data, I’m feeling better than ever.”

In June, Townsend announced the Chamber’s Prosper Memphis initiative, which plans to add 50,000 high-quality jobs along with a 50% minority employment goal for the Memphis market by 2030.

Last year, the advanced manufacturing workforce in the Memphis region included 52% minorities, including 44% Black employees.

Additionally, millennials and women make up 43% and 32% of the workforce, respectively, according to the report.