Before death, teen with autism was tied to mattress with dog collar, indictment says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An indictment against a Cameron County couple accused of killing a teenager with autism in October of 2022 indicated he was allegedly tied to a mattress with a dog collar and rope.

The 15-year-old victim’s aunt, Julie Alexandria Brewington, 27, and her common-law husband, Noe Garza, 25, who had custody of the teenager at the time of his death in Brownsville, were arrested and charged with murder on Oct. 17, 2022, documents show.

On that day, officers found a 15-year-old boy with autism who was dead upon their arrival. At the time, police said that based on the crime scene, there was evidence of foul play involved.

According to the indictment, the couple is accused of intentionally and knowingly hitting the boy with an object unknown to the grand jury and cutting him with another object not yet determined.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral, at about 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, Brownsville police responded to the 300 block of Center Drive regarding the unresponsive teen, according to Sgt. Billy Killebrew, a public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department.

Brewington’s bail is set at $5,000,000. Garza’s is set at $2,500,000.