Colorado State
KREX

Which Western Slope county has the worst roads?

By Nick Koziara,

11 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Western slope roads get dicey when winter snow storms hit. But even in good weather, Colorado roads don’t always make the grade. A recent study posted by Construction Coverage ranks Colorado roads the 14th worst in the United States.

Western Slope Now wants to know which Western Colorado county you think has the worst roads.

Be sure to check the cotrip.org website before traveling to check for traffic delays and road closures.

