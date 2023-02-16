Open in App
Manhattan, KS
Police called to Manhattan school after suspicious man found in building with students present

MANHATTAN ( KSNT ) – Police arrested a man Thursday after he was found on the property of two local schools.

The Riley County Police Department reports on social media that it was called around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 16 to Susan B. Anthony Middle School due to a report of a suspicious man in the building at the same time as students began to arrive for class. The man was stopped by school staff, directed to the office and was asked to leave the school but allegedly refused. Students were kept in their classrooms during this time as police were called.

The man left the school before officers could arrive in a vehicle, according to the RCPD. Officers located him a short time later in the parking lot of University Christian Church, which also has a preschool. The RCPD said the man told police that he was looking for his father and acted in a respectful manner. Dr. Marvin Wade, the superintendent for USD 383, allegedly asked police that “the man was trespassed from all USD 383 property and activities.”

Around 9:30 a.m., police were called to Amanda Arnold Elementary School where staff reported the man was at their school, according to the RCPD. The man was arrested by police for criminal trespass and identified as Samuel Osenga, 22, of Manhattan. He was not in possession of any weapons at the time of his arrest and the RCPD believes he had no intention of harming students at any school.

We want to emphasize that if we believe there is a threat at any of our schools, we will respond as quickly as possible and parents will be notified. We continue to have a strong working relationship with all of our schools and their staff, and appreciate their cooperation in any investigations or incidents that occur. The safety of our community’s children is and will remain a top priority at RCPD.

RCPD social media statement excerpt
