College Football Expansion: Big 12 Could Target Four Pac-12 Schools

College football expansion took two major turns in the last two years and now the Big 12 has its sights on a third if the conference can get its way.

Big 12 officials are targeting four current Pac-12 schools for potential membership, according to college football insider Dennis Dodd.

Those four schools are Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, and Colorado.

The desire to expand comes after the bombshell that Texas and Oklahoma, the league's two biggest brands by far, announced they will leave the conference and join the SEC after the 2023 football season.

And it comes a year after the Big 12 added four new members — BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF — to help counter the departure of OU and Texas.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark outlined three primary objectives for his leadership of the conference, including signing a new media deal and finding a solution to the Oklahoma/Texas departure.

Now, the conference is moving towards Yormark's third goal: adding more members and increasing the league's footprint in the West Coast media market.

If it can, the Big 12 would be able to broadcast its content in all four time zones across the country.

