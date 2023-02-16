Fairfield Police search for missing couple

The Latest — Friday, Feb. 17:

A Fairfield man that was reported missing earlier in the week was arrested on suspicion of murder, the Fairfield Police Department announced Friday. Police believe that Anu Anand was killed “based on evidence collected thus far,” although she has not been found, Fairfield Police said.

Original story below:

(KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing couple that may have been in the Sacramento area on Valentine’s Day.

Police are searching for Gregory Hobson and Anu Anandhobson.

They are believed to be traveling together in a silver 2021 Toyota Tacoma.

The truck was last registered on FLOCK cameras near Elk Grove Boulevard in Sacramento on Feb. 14, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at 707-428-7300.

