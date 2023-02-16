Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
KGET

Burglars break into Blue Oak Coffee on back-to-back nights, owners say

By Luis Garcia,

11 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blue Oak Coffee Roasting has been broken into for the second day in a row, according to a social media post from the coffee shop.

The popular family-owned coffee shop is the latest victim to experience the effects of rising crime in downtown Bakersfield on 20th Street, forcing the business to close its doors for a second time in as many days.

Burglar found in ceiling of business: BPD

In separate social media post Blue Oak Coffee thanked business neighbors, customer and building managers who staff deal with the aftermath of the break-ins.

It was not immediately known what was taken in the burglary. The shop owners said the Bakersfield Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story.

