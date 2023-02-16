Open in App
Kentucky State
Western Kentucky roads flood after heavy rain

By Aaron Chatman,

11 days ago

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — On Thursday, traffic officials in Kentucky are urging motorists to stay cautious and avoid driving in flooded roads.

As of 2:30 p.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shared this list of routes that have water over the road:

Ohio County

  • KY 919 open with high water at 3 – 4
  • US 62 – 8 – 9 mm &  16 – 17
  • KY 69 – 14 – 16
  • KY 2670 – 0 – 1

Daviess County

  • KY 298 – 2 – 3 mm
  • KY 762 0 – 1 Closed
  • KY 762 – Open with high water 4.4 mp and 2.3
  • KY 140 is Open with high water at 1 – 2 mm
  • KY 2127 0 – 1 mm Closed

Caldwell County

  • KY 91 is closed from KY 139 KY 70 between Princeton and Fredonia
  • High water signs posted on KY 91 at mm 7.1
  • KY 293 – high water signs posted at mm 1.8

Webster County

Road closed due to high water

  • 132 (12.3-12.9 mm)
  • 138 (10.4-10.7)
  • 270 (6.8-8.3)

Roads open but have high water signs placed

  • 41A (2-3 mm)
  • 120 (7-7.5mm)
  • 874 (0-2 mm)
  • 120 (10-11 mm)

Hopkins County

  • U.S 41A 7-8mm  & 11-12mm
  • HWY 254 1-3mm
  • HWY 281 1-3mm
  • HWY 2281 0-1mm
  • U.S 62 1-2mm
  • I 69 125 mm
  • U.S 62 1.5 &109 intersection
  • HWY 70 11-13mm  & 9-10mm

Hancock County

  • KY 2181 – 4 – 5
