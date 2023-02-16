Western Kentucky roads flood after heavy rain

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — On Thursday, traffic officials in Kentucky are urging motorists to stay cautious and avoid driving in flooded roads.

As of 2:30 p.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shared this list of routes that have water over the road:

Ohio County

KY 919 open with high water at 3 – 4

US 62 – 8 – 9 mm & 16 – 17

KY 69 – 14 – 16

KY 2670 – 0 – 1

Daviess County

KY 298 – 2 – 3 mm

KY 762 0 – 1 Closed

KY 762 – Open with high water 4.4 mp and 2.3

KY 140 is Open with high water at 1 – 2 mm

KY 2127 0 – 1 mm Closed

Caldwell County

KY 91 is closed from KY 139 KY 70 between Princeton and Fredonia

High water signs posted on KY 91 at mm 7.1

KY 293 – high water signs posted at mm 1.8

Webster County

Road closed due to high water

132 (12.3-12.9 mm)

138 (10.4-10.7)

270 (6.8-8.3)

Roads open but have high water signs placed

41A (2-3 mm)

120 (7-7.5mm)

874 (0-2 mm)

120 (10-11 mm)

Hopkins County

U.S 41A 7-8mm & 11-12mm

HWY 254 1-3mm

HWY 281 1-3mm

HWY 2281 0-1mm

U.S 62 1-2mm

I 69 125 mm

U.S 62 1.5 &109 intersection

HWY 70 11-13mm & 9-10mm

Hancock County

KY 2181 – 4 – 5

