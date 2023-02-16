Martha Stewart launches new homeware store on Amazon

The lifestyle maven cooked up another new addition to her eponymous brand on Wednesday, launching a “World of Martha” Amazon store featuring everything from cast iron cookware to cozy bedding.
“The World of Martha offers all the essentials I love and can’t live without, in one place,” she said in a press release of the new “destination filled with beautiful essentials for the whole home” — now the largest one-stop shop of Stewart’s products.
The retail site also includes seasonal recipes and video content straight from Stewart herself.
