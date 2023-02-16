Open in App
Martha Stewart launches new homeware store on Amazon

By Hannah Southwick,

11 days ago

Martha Stewart isn’t just posting viral selfies on the internet — she’s also expanding her shopping empire online.

The lifestyle maven cooked up another new addition to her eponymous brand on Wednesday, launching a “World of Martha” Amazon store featuring everything from cast iron cookware to cozy bedding.

“The World of Martha offers all the essentials I love and can’t live without, in one place,” she said in a press release of the new “destination filled with beautiful essentials for the whole home” — now the largest one-stop shop of Stewart’s products.

The retail site also includes seasonal recipes and video content straight from Stewart herself.

When it comes time to whip up a recipe, fans can shop cookware like the bestselling 5-Quart Dutch Oven ($40) and the Lockton Nonstick 10-Piece Enamel Aluminum Cookware Set ($170) — the latter of which even comes in Stewart’s signature shade of blue — plus tabletop sets like the Gracie Lane 12-Piece Porcelain Decorated Dinnerware Set ($70).

Gracie Lane 12-Piece Porcelain Decorated Dinnerware Set ($70)

Also among the plethora of products? Everything from furniture and decor to everyday essentials like Cotton Bath Towels ($60) and a 9-Piece Kitchen Tool Set ($45).

Martha Stewart Down Vest Jacket ($60)

Bestsellers also include fashion inspired by the star herself, such as the outdoor-ready Martha Stewart Down Vest Jacket ($60) for a laidback look (the domestic doyenne’s famed farm house not included).

And while you might not be buying your pooches diamonds as Stewart does , your pets can still be decked out in Martha Stewart goods, as there’s also a range of dog shampoos, bedding and more up for grabs.

The store includes everything from fashion to pet care items.
The launch comes shortly after Stewart spilled her Valentine’s Day must-haves to Page Six Style, telling us she’d be gifting her Martha’s Lighter Chard ($15) wine “by the case to all the significant males” in her “Rolodex.”

Perhaps she should get each guy a Martha Stewart Collection Wine Glass ($13) to go with it.

