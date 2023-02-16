Jennifer Aydin on ‘RHONJ’ drama, plus Scheana Shay on Katie Maloney feud

Larsa Pippen caught wind of Guerdy Abraira’s shade, calling her the fakest housewife, at our live show last weekend and clapped back on social media. There was even more drama on this week’s episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” when Teresa and Melissa argued over seating at Giudice’s engagement party. Plus, we chatted with “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay who had a lot to say about Katie Maloney. Jennifer Aydin also joined us to spill even more tea. All of this and more juicy gossip on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea” by Page Six.
Subscribe to our YouTube and podcast !
Comments / 0