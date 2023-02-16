Open in App
Page Six

Jennifer Aydin on ‘RHONJ’ drama, plus Scheana Shay on Katie Maloney feud

By Page Six Video,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVIig_0kpwk2lZ00

Larsa Pippen caught wind of Guerdy Abraira’s shade, calling her the fakest housewife, at our live show last weekend and clapped back on social media. There was even more drama on this week’s episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” when Teresa and Melissa argued over seating at Giudice’s engagement party. Plus, we chatted with “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay who had a lot to say about Katie Maloney. Jennifer Aydin also joined us to spill even more tea. All of this and more juicy gossip on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea” by Page Six.

Subscribe to our YouTube and podcast !

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter step out together amid dating rumors
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
SAG Awards 2023 live red carpet: All the celebrity outfits
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Emily Ratajkowski hangs with DJ Orazio Rispo again after rumored Eric André split
New York City, NY2 days ago
‘Teen Mom’ alum Jenelle Evan’s ex Nathan Griffith arrested for domestic battery
Delray Beach, FL3 days ago
Zendaya blooms in pink gown on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Bill Murray, Rooney Mara and more stars stranded outside chaotic SAG Awards venue
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy