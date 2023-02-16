Open in App
Bellingham, WA
Bellingham Herald

‘Best pasta I’ve ever had.’ Poll finds the best Italian food in Whatcom County

By Alyse Smith,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1qdD_0kpwk1sq00

We asked readers where to find the best Italian food in Whatcom County and the votes are in.

The poll had seven local Italian food spot options in Whatcom County including Bar Cicotti, Milano’s Italian Restaurant, Lombardi’s and Mambo Italiano Cafe.

The poll received a total of 235 votes.

The best Italian food in Whatcom County

D’Anna’s Cafe Italiano received 107 votes to top the list of the best Italian food in Whatcom County.

The Bellingham restaurant started as a wholesale pasta business in Seattle, and opened its own restaurant in 1997. Since then the restaurant has been expanded twice to keep up with its customer demand. It is known for its handmade pasta and ravioli.

Its menu also features dishes such as eggplant parmesan, Dungeness crab ravioli, chicken marsala, sausage manicoti, tiramisu and lemon meringue ice cream cake.

D’Anna’s Cafe Italiano is also well-loved online, receiving a 4-star rating from 485 Yelp reviews .

Read Allie B. 's review of D'anna's Cafe Italiano on Yelp Read Tammy S. 's review of D'anna's Cafe Italiano on Yelp
Read Darrel T. 's review of D'anna's Cafe Italiano on Yelp

D’Anna’s Cafe Italiano is open from 4-9 p.m. Thursday through Monday, and is at 1319 N. State St. in Bellingham.

Following D’Anna’s Cafe Italiano with 48 votes was Mambo Italiano Cafe .

The cafe serves dishes such as shrimp scampi, veal marsala, cheese tortellini, pesto linguine, pizza, calzones, cheesecake, tiramisu and key lime pie.

Mambo Italiano Cafe is also well-loved online, receiving a 4-star rating from 301 Yelp reviews .

Read Linda A. 's review of Mambo Italiano Cafe on Yelp Read Akiko R. 's review of Mambo Italiano Cafe on Yelp

Mambo Italiano Cafe is open from noon to 9 p.m. daily and is at 1303 12th St. in Bellingham.

In third place was Storia Cucina with 30 votes, followed by Milano’s Italian Restaurant with 19 votes, and Lombardi’s with 18 votes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X9e3x_0kpwk1sq00
Whatcom County Italian food poll results.
