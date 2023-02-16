Woman arrested in fatal wreck south of Bellingham a year later

A Bothell woman has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, more than a year after law-enforcement officials said she killed a woman last February in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 south of Bellingham.

Annastacia Dee Lough, 21, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on Thursday morning, Feb. 16, on suspicion of vehicular homicide under the influence and reckless driving.

Lough turned herself in after discussing the case with prosecutors, Trooper Kelsey Harding told The Bellingham Herald.

She was being held without bail Thursday, and a hearing was set for 3 p.m. Thursday in in Whatcom County Superior Court.

A warrant was issued for Lough’s arrest on Feb. 8, alleging that she was drunk and driving north in the southbound lanes of the freeway.

Stephanie Chinn, 31, of Bothell, was killed in the head-on crash, according to a Washington State Patrol report from Feb. 1, 2022, and previous Bellingham Herald reporting.

Lough was hospitalized after the crash and wasn’t booked into jail at the time because her injuries were too extensive.

According to court documents, Lough’s blood alcohol content was .19, or more than twice the legal limit.

Her 2007 Lexus IS was traveling at 75.8 mph at the time of the crash, according to information from the car’s data recorder contained in an affidavit of probable cause.