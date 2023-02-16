Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
Inside The Penguins

Ryan Poehling, Mark Friedman Still Being Evaluated by Penguins

By Nick Horwat,

11 days ago

A pair of skaters for the Pittsburgh Penguins may continue to miss some time.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins are close to seeing their starting goalie return to the lineup, but a pair of skaters might be a bit further off.

As the Penguins prepare to travel to Long Island to wrap up their four-game road trip, they might still be without Ryan Poehling and Mark Friendman.

Both Poehling and Friedman are dealing with upper-body injuries and head coach Mike Sullivan said they are both continuing to be evaluated.

Specficially, Sullivan said that Friedman was still being evaluated and that was the only update available for the defenseman.

Poehling was a last second scratch just prior to puck drop against the San Jose Sharks; Sullivan said then that his scratch stemmed from a nagging upper-body injury that has been lingering around.

Ever since the initial injury in late December, Poehling has only appeared in seven games and has been listed on the injured reserve twice.

Sullivan specified that Tristan Jarry would be traveling with the team to Long Island to take on the New York Islanders, but it was unclear if Friedman or Poehling will be traveling, as well.

The Penguins take on the Islanders in the first half of a back-to-back situation and should also see the return of Jan Rutta in the near future.

