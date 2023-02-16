Open in App
OK! Magazine

Paris Hilton Confesses She & Carter Reum Kept Baby News Hidden From Her Family Up Until His Arrival

By Nikki Schuster,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LuB8Z_0kpwj86800
mega

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum tried to relish in their baby bliss for as long as possible before the world got in on the joyous change in their lives.

The new mother revealed in a new interview that she waited until the last moment to tell her loved ones about welcoming a son via surrogate with her husband. In fact, Hilton kept the news so tight-lipped that her family didn't even know she was planning to expand until after she and Reum went to the hospital in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UgJ8O_0kpwj86800
mega

"My entire life has been so public," the Simple Life alum explained in her March 2023 Harper's Bazaar cover story, published Thursday, February 16. "I've never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves."

From wearing a brunette wig to the hospital to telling her staff she was having her house painted for two days to keep them out of the couple's abode, the 41-year-old reportedly did whatever it took to ensure no one knew about her and Reum's baby boy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9mEH_0kpwj86800
mega

Before word got out about their first child together, Hilton introduced her newborn to the world, sharing a photo of herself holding the infant’s hand to Instagram, writing, “You are already loved beyond words.”

Hilton's family reportedly found out about the existence of the new addition to their family moments before the post went live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jozuw_0kpwj86800
mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

In addition to her sister, Nicky Hilton , gushing over the news, commenting on her Instagram post with three emojis, Lindsay Lohan , Donatella Versace , Kris Jenner and several other famous faces congratulated the heiress.

Her parents, Kathy Hilton and Rick Hilton , also expressed in a statement that they were "over the moon" about the couple's baby boy.

Hilton and Reum — who wed in November 2021 — have yet to reveal their son's name nor any other details about their newborn.

And while this is Hilton's first child, Reum is already dad to a little girl named Evie , 10 — though they have zero relationship because the multi-millionaire reportedly abandoned his offspring in the delivery room. Reum pays child support for Evie but has "never once acknowledged Evie or given her so much as a birthday card or a Christmas present," a source recently spilled.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Health Concerns: Wendy Williams Struggles To Walk On Her Own After Filming Top Secret Project In NYC
New York City, NY3 days ago
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Show Subtle PDA At Son's Football Game As Rumors Of Marital Woes Continue
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Plot Twist: Kim Zolciak-Biermann's $2.5 Million Dollar Mansion Will No Longer Go To Auction After Foreclosure Notice
Alpharetta, GA3 days ago
Wendy Williams Says She's 'Formerly Retired' In Bizarre Clip Despite Gearing Up To Release New Podcast
New York City, NY13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy