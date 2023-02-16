Open in App
Wichita, KS
The Wichita Eagle

They waited until after Valentine’s Day, but these Wichita owners are calling it quits

By Carrie Rengers,

11 days ago

The owners of Sunflower Espresso had some news for customers this week, but they waited until after Tuesday to share it.

As they put it on Facebook, “We promised ourselves we wouldn’t break up with you on Valentine’s Day.”

The business, which is in FireWorx at 500 S. Topeka , is closing, though.

Kate Hutchens, who opened Sunflower as a food bus in 2014, said she and Michelle Barrett, who joined as an employee in 2018 and became a part owner in 2020, want to pursue other things.

“We just didn’t have time for the investment of growing the business,” Hutchens said.

She said Sunflower is doing well, and the idea is, “Let’s try to sell it while things are good.”

Another cafe is taking the Sunflower equipment and opening in the same space .

“I’ve been sworn to secrecy,” Hutchens said. “I can’t tell you who it is, but it’s going to be really neat.”

Feb. 24 is the last day in business for the shop, but the Sunflower bus will operate through March. Hutchens said that’s in part to be “a walking advertisement” that it’s for sale.

“We think it’s a lovely, quirky little business,” Hutchens said.

“We’ve loved being part of the food truck community. That could be you if you like.”

Anyone interested in buying the bus can write sunflowerespressoict@gmail.com .

Hutchens said she still loves coffee and selling it.

“I probably can’t stay away from it forever,” she said.

“But if I could have a break from doing this many dishes for a minute, that would be great.”

