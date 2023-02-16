Open in App
Hidalgo, TX
See more from this location?
ValleyCentral

Woman sentenced after hiding meth near stomach, claiming to be pregnant

By Steven Masso,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPesy_0kpwftUC00

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman who attempted to smuggle meth into the United States near her abdomen while claiming to be pregnant has now been sentenced to prison, federal records show.

Laura Imelda Soto, a U.S. citizen, was sentenced to just over three years in federal prison Thursday in connection to a charge of importing a controlled substance, federal records show.

On Aug. 16, 2022, Soto entered the country through the Hidalgo Port of Entry via the pedestrian lane, a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated.

Before death, teen with autism was tied to mattress with dog collar, indictment says

Soto was referred for a secondary inspection where they made the discovery of the drugs.

“During the secondary inspection, [CBP officers] noticed a bulge on Soto’s abdomen area to which she claimed she was pregnant,” the complaint stated.

The complaint stated that Soto exhibited “nervous behavior” and was avoiding eye contact with the officer. During a pat-down, it was revealed that the bulge was actually a girdle containing a package of a crystal-like substance.

The package, which tested positive for characteristics of meth, contained 235.4 grams of the substance, the complaint stated. Authorities also located a 30-pill bottle of Alprazolam, the generic version of Xanax.

DEA: Drug cartels using Snapchat, other social media to target children

During an interview, Soto told special agents that she was at a taco stand in Reynosa looking for ways to make money to pay for rent, the complaint stated. She then said an unknown person sold her the package for $600.

As part of a plea agreement, three additional controlled substance-related charges were dismissed. Soto was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release, records show.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
UPS employees face charges after trafficking cocaine, authorities say
Edinburg, TX11 hours ago
Affidavit: New details on teen runaway kidnapping case
Mcallen, TX6 hours ago
BPD: Argument among neighbors leads to fatal shooting
Brownsville, TX10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Operator who died in excavator sinking identified
Mission, TX5 hours ago
Man charged after traffic stop leads to drug seizure
Harlingen, TX2 hours ago
HCSO: Road rage escalated to stabbing
Progreso, TX6 hours ago
Police: Man wanted after threating to harm a woman
Mcallen, TX7 hours ago
U.S. Customs seizes $550k of cocaine, officials say
Hidalgo, TX9 hours ago
Man injured after Edinburg shooting, police search underway
Edinburg, TX3 hours ago
Two more charged with murder in Mercedes shooting
Mercedes, TX2 days ago
Sheriff: Man refuses arrest, kicks deputies
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
2 women charged with murder, tampering with evidence in Mercedes shooting
Edinburg, TX3 days ago
UPDATE: Operator dies while trapped inside sinking excavator
Sullivan City, TX2 days ago
Peñitas man sentenced for 2019 kidnapping, murder
Mission, TX4 days ago
One arrested in connection to Pharr auto-pedestrian death
Pharr, TX3 days ago
Man sentenced to 25 years in 2017 Edinburg murder case
Edinburg, TX4 days ago
Sheriff: Suspect in attempted kidnapping fatally shot by other suspect
Mercedes, TX4 days ago
CBP: Woman tries to smuggle three minors into U.S.
Hidalgo, TX4 days ago
Man accused of killing kittens granted competency hearing
Olmito, TX5 days ago
Fundraiser held for 15-year-old killed in hit-and-run
Pharr, TX16 hours ago
PD: Driver tries to beat train crossing with children onboard
Raymondville, TX5 days ago
Man sentenced for crash that killed Mission mother, daughter
Mission, TX6 days ago
BPD: Man arrested after attempting to hit woman with an axe
Brownsville, TX6 days ago
City leaders prepare for the expiration of Title 42
Mcallen, TX2 hours ago
Person in stolen truck caught on camera, police say
Brownsville, TX5 days ago
WWII veteran remembers Black soldiers’ contributions
Harlingen, TX15 hours ago
Woman dies in early morning crash west of Monte Alto
Monte Alto, TX3 days ago
Police identify body found in grass fire near FM 511
Brownsville, TX5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy