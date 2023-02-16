FiNCA to FiLTER Team Opening a Diverse Concept That Mirrors its Mission

FiNCA to FiLTER, the queer-woman-owned coffee company led by founder Kayla Bellman, is gearing up to open a holy trinity of delectable concepts – FiNCA to FiLTER, The Banana Stand, and Side Saddle Wine Saloon – in two adaptive reuse buildings at 680 Hamilton Ave SE this summer.

“We’re proud to be queer, woman entrepreneurs in the coffee and hospitality sector but we’re most inspired to set the highest standard for community-driven, sustainable, and thoughtful business,” Bellman tells What Now Atlanta by email, adding, “We have two existing locations, in Atlanta’s West End and Adair Park neighborhoods focused on supporting local BIPOC + LGBTQ roasters.”

The new outpost will serve everything that FiNCA to FiLTER has become synonymous with, including classic coffees, farm-fresh breakfast items, scratch-made pastries, and the company’s signature playful coffee menu – which is currently the OmNomNomOtopeia menu with such inspired creations as the Sploosh, an iced Americano served with peaches, cinnamon, and a “delicate touch of Georgia’s sweet vidalia onion.”

Meanwhile, The Banana Stand, which will be folded into the FiNCA to FiLTER space, will serve as a “one-of-a-kind frozen dessert bar,” where guests can indulge in chocolate-dipped bananas and ice cream bars.

Lastly, Side Saddle Wine Saloon will showcase a “dynamic natural wine program” with food pairings akin to “crafty charcuterie as well as refined raw bar and small plates with a Southwestern twist.”

The whole thing will come to life thanks to a collaborative vision with local woman-owned and operated architectural and design firm, Brink Design.

In a statement shared with What Now Atlanta , Brink Design said, “The design goal for each space could not be more different, but represents the branding for which FiNCA to FiLTER, and now Side Saddle will become known for. Both buildings are extensive adaptive reuse projects of industrial buildings with a hardworking and ingrained past. On one side, the scars and wear the building has lived through will remain, as well as the graffiti art which will clash and complement the more synthetic finishes for the new space. This more artificial layering will further delineate the past from present. Finca to Filter’s concept looks to honor the past, while pivoting the space to be truly fun and uplifting, just like their mission of elevating those around them. Side Saddle will focus more on true material finishes, becoming a warm and inviting space while celebrating the site’s past and the sincere vision of a space for all. The diligently sourced products, the people, and the community will be celebrated through the true materials, local art, and direct spatial connections to the exterior and the beltline.”

With so much at play, Bellman said of the entire project, “We are over the moon in expanding to Chosewood with three of our favorite things – coffee, dessert and wine!”

Rendering: Brink Design

Rendering: Brink Design

Rendering: Brink Design

