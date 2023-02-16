Tim McCarver dead: Legendary broadcaster and Hall of Fame catcher dies at 81



MLB l egend Tim McCarver died from heart failure Thursday surrounded by his family in Memphis, Tennessee.

He was 81 years old.

The announcement was made on social media by the Baseball Hall of Fame.

"Tim McCarver passed away on Thursday. For six decades, the Hall of Fame’s 2012 Ford C. Frick Award winner shared the spotlight when baseball took the national stage. First as a player and later as a broadcaster, McCarver wrote his name into the game’s history book," the museum wrote in a tribute on its website.

McCarver, a two-time World Series champion, played for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Philadelphia Phillies from the late 1950s through the late 1970s, when he transitioned to the broadcast booth.

Both teams posted a tribute to McCarver on Facebook .

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Cardinals Hall of Fame catcher Tim McCarver," the Cardinals' post read.

A member of three Cardinals World Series teams, McCarver caught 12 seasons in St. Louis over a 21-year career and finished second in National League MVP voting in 1967.

He was named the recipient of the prestigious Ford C. Frick broadcasting award by the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012.

"Our condolences go out to the McCarver family and his many baseball friends and colleagues," the Cardinals' post concluded.

“The Phillies are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tim McCarver and extend our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, former teammates and colleagues. Tim joined the Phillies at the height of his career and returned for his final six seasons as a veteran leader, helping the club to three straight NLCS appearances and, ultimately, their first-ever World Series title. Following his playing career, fans throughout the world, including here in Philadelphia, listened to him describe their favorite team’s most iconic moments with professionalism and class. For Tim’s leadership, friendship and voice, the Phillies are forever grateful,” a statement from Phillies owner John Middleton said.

In addition to his lengthy on-field career, McCarver had an equally impressive next chapter in the broadcast booth, spending decades as an analyst at all the major broadcast networks, including with Joe Buck at Fox Sports from 1996 until 2013.

"Fairness and accuracy and honesty have always been my goals, along with teaching you something you may not have known about this great game. I hope I've achieved those things," McCarver said on his final Fox Sports broadcast.

McCarver returned to the Cardinals to broadcast select games through 2019. He retired in 2022.