Otsego council member objects to assessments

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

How should street improvement projects be paid for?

Otsego’s newest council member, Ryan Dunlap, raised that issue, objecting to a proposed $1,092 per lot assessment.

He cast the lone “no” vote Monday, Feb. 13, on a resolution ordering preparation of plans and specifications for the city’s 2023 street renewal project, effectively halting the project. Mayor Jessica Stockamp and Council Members Brittany Moores and Jeffrey Dahl voted for the resolution, but it failed because it needed to pass by a 4/5 vote. Council Member Tina Goede was absent.

Dunlap said most of the affected properties aren’t paying $1,000 in property taxes now.

“To double their property taxes, or their tax payment, is just a bridge too far for me,” he said.

However, he said he thought the street work still needed to be done.

The mayor noted that the assessment could be paid off over 10 years. That would result in a yearly impact of about $130.

Dunlap said his goal would be to have it come out of the general fund.

Dahl said the thought behind the $1,092 assessment is so everyone has some money into their new street and has ownership in the street renewal.

After much discussion and an assurance by the city attorney that the resolution allows for the possibility of a future assessment but doesn’t require it, Dunlap asked that the City Council discuss the assessment issue at a future date before any assessments are made on this project.

He also agreed to reconsider the resolution ordering preparation of plans and specifications for the 2023 street renewal project and that resolution then passed 4-0, which allows the project to continue to move forward.

The 2023 street renewal project includes reconstructing streets in Vasseur’s Oak Grove Estates 1st and 2nd Additions, Otsego Acres 1st and 2nd Additions, Hidden Valley and Deerfield Acres at an estimated cost of $1,126,661 and an overlay project in the Otsego Industrial Park estimated to cost $57,392.

In all, 177 properties benefiting from the street reclamation project are proposed to be assessed $1,092 each for a total of $193,284, with the balance of the project cost coming from the city’s Pavement Management Fund.

The city’s assessment policy sets the assessment rate at $1,092 per lot. Assessments cannot exceed 20% of the total project cost.