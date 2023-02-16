Multi-tenant building with eye clinic planned in Otsego

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

A multi-tenant retail building is being planned for the northeast corner of Highway 101 and 90th Street, in Otsego’s Waterfront East development.

Three tenant bays are envisioned in the 7,717-square-foot one-story building.

City Planner Dan Licht told the Otsego City Council that an eye clinic is intended to occupy the largest portion of the building on the east side. A drive-thru is featured on the west side of the building, allowing the opportunity for a convenience food restaurant or coffee shop to operate there.

Licht said earlier plans anticipated the entry into the Waterfront East development would feature four two-story buildings on either side of 90th Street connected by a skyway.

“Obviously with changes both in the economy — the Great Recession — and commercial development, that plan never materialized,” Licht said.

Only one of the buildings was built as originally proposed.

Now, a developer has come forward with plans for land on the north side of 90th Street, dividing it into one lot for the multi-tenant building and two outlots for future development.

The Otsego City Council voted 4-0 to approve a number of items related to the project on Monday, Feb. 13, including approval of the preliminary and final plats and the PUD development stage plan.

Licht said in addition to the multi-tenant building planned for Phase 1, future phases could include a potential convenience food business adjacent to the Highway 101 interchange as well as another multi-tenant retail building, all subject to future action by the City Council.