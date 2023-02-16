Blaze’s upset of Eastview signals turnaround

Boys basketball team believes it can be factor in postseason

Burnsville’s 76-64 victory over third-ranked Eastview on Feb. 10 is one of the biggest upsets of the high school boys basketball season, but that seems to just scratch the surface.

It’s one of the biggest turnaround stories of this or any other season.

About two months ago the Blaze took on Eastview in an early season South Suburban Conference game. Eastview, as expected, won – by 56 points, continuing what was for Burnsville a disturbing trend of blowout losses against the Lightning. Before last week’s victory Burnsville had lost eight in a row to Eastview and the last six were by margins of 26 to 60 points.

But the Blaze, 9-11 overall, kept their heads up and slowly improved. They won four of their previous six games going into the rematch against Eastview. Coach Erik Leafblad had a simple message for the team before it took on the Lightning again.

“I wrote on the board in big letters, ‘You Belong,’” Leafblad said. “The players believe it. Now, I think we’re a good South Suburban Conference team.”

J.T. Thornton, a senior guard and Lakeville North transfer, had the game of his life against Eastview, scoring 40 points. Not only was that more than double his season best, it was more than the entire team scored in its first game against Eastview, a 91-35 loss on Dec. 20.

“J.T. was unstoppable,” Leafblad said. “Any time we needed a basket for a shot of energy or confidence, J.T. gave it to us.”

Burnsville improved to 4-8 in the conference. The loss knocked Eastview (14-5 overall, 9-2 SSC) out of a tie for the league lead, but the Lightning had a chance to pull even with first-place Lakeville North when they faced the Panthers at home on Tuesday.

The conference championship is out of Burnsville’s reach, so the Blaze are trying to build for a postseason push. They’ll play in Class 4A, Section 3, where Eastview is the defending champion – and likely top seed and heavy favorite.

Burnsville, however, is demonstrating it is not a team to be overlooked.

“A lot of people underestimate our athleticism,” Leafblad said. “We have some good, smart basketball players, and they’re the epitome of fearless. We still have a few weeks to get better, and I think we have a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs.”

Burnsville was just 3-22 last season (and 0-19 the year before that) but had some pieces in place to suggest a better record in 2022-23. Thornton has a 13.1 scoring average this season. The Blaze’s leading scorer, senior wing Khalif Bettis, averaged 21.6 points in eight games before having to miss almost a month. Bettis returned to the Burnsville lineup in last week’s Eastview game and scored 11 points.

Junior Jeremy Sherlock (11.9 points), senior Henry Saykeo (11.8) and sophomore Charlie Pettis (10.8) also average in double figures, Colin Heckman and Soren Leafblad have given the Blaze strong plays off the bench. Burnsville has a rim protector in 7-foot junior Henry Buchanan, who also averages 6.5 points.

Burnsville’s recent streak of improved play includes victories over Lakeville South (currently tied for third in the SSC), Rosemount, Apple Valley and Sauk Rapids-Rice. The ability to score was always there – Burnsville exceeded 100 points in two early season non-conference victories – but finding a defense that would work took more time. It also required the coach to change his mind.

“I think anybody who knows me will say I like man-to-man defense, and I’m stubborn,” said Leafblad, who’s in his first season as Burnsville head coach after previously serving as an assistant to Jonte Flowers. “Our assistant coaches thought we should take a look at playing zone, and I finally agreed. It’s a matchup zone so it uses some man-to-man principles, but it also allows us to play Henry (Buchanan) closer to the basket. It’s really worked well for us. We want to be able to mix it up a bit, but I think the zone is our base defense now.”

The Blaze, who lost 63-46 to Eagan on Tuesday, get another test from a highly-ranked Class 4A team when No. 2 Lakeville North visits at 7 p.m. Friday. Burnsville plays host to Shakopee on Tuesday, Feb. 21.