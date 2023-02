buzzfeednews.com

A Day In The Life Of Celeb Nail Tech Lisa Logan, Manicurist To Beyoncé And Queen Latifah By Ade Onibada, 11 days ago

By Ade Onibada, 11 days ago

When Lisa Logan reflects on her first week as an apprentice in a Black-owned nail salon in ’90s Harlem, she laughs. After she gave the ...