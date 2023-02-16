Open in App
Alabama State
See more from this location?
The Comeback

Todd McShay gets brutally honest about Anthony Richardson

By Matt Clapp,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rTob_0kpwU4k100

While ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay thinks Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is “a smaller version of Patrick Mahomes” , he has no idea what to think about another quarterback prospect that could land in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft .

During an appearance Wednesday night on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt , McShay explained how hard it is to evaluate Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson as an NFL prospect.

McShay told Van Pelt, “Scotty, 24 years I’ve been doing this… [Richardson] might be the hardest evaluation I’ve ever had.”

He added, “[Richardson] is going to be a first-round pick, but he really needs to land in the right spot.”

“Scotty, 24 years I’ve been doing this… he might be the hardest evaluation I’ve ever had. He’s 6’4″, 232 pounds. He has a rifle for an arm. He’s as good as a lot of running backs in the NFL in terms of mobility. But he’s only started 13 games, and he’s not ready yet. I have him in Carolina (Panthers) going at No. 9. Wherever he goes, there better be a quarterback coach, an offensive coordinator, a head coach that have a plan and have patience. That’s going to be fascinating to see where he lands.”

“I’ll never forget talking to (Patrick) Mahomes in the preseason before his second year. He said, ‘Todd, I didn’t know how to identify the Mike,’ meaning the middle linebacker, coming out of Texas Tech. He said, ‘I didn’t have that one year with Alex, and with Andy Reid, I had no shot.’

“So, we talk about it over and over again, but it’s so critical to some of these quarterbacks’ developments. I thought Anthony Richardson was going to go back to school. I’m surprised he made this decision . He’s going to be a first-round pick, but he really needs to land in the right spot.”

Richardson, 21, threw for 17 touchdown passes and nine interceptions in 2022 as a redshirt sophomore at Florida. He also ran for 654 yards (6.3 AVG) and nine touchdowns.

Richardson’s dual-threat ability and physical tools are what front offices dream of in today’s NFL. However, he’s had issues with his passing accuracy (he had a 53.8 completion percentage in 2022) and is very raw as a passer. As McShay’s evaluation would suggest, the evaluations of Richardson will be all over the place. And as McShay said, the situation Richardson lands in will be crucial to his chances of success in the NFL.

It’s easy to see Richardson going anywhere from the top-five picks to the bottom of the first round of the upcoming draft. But there’s sure to be an NFL team or two that will fall in love with his tools and ceiling in a league that’s all about quarterback upside.

[ ESPN, via The Comeback on Twitter ]

The post Todd McShay gets brutally honest about Anthony Richardson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
C.J. Stroud makes important decision before NFL Draft
Columbus, OH15 hours ago
Top quarterback recruit makes important visit
Lincoln, NE2 days ago
Nate Oats reacts to disgusting Brandon Miller viral video
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dabo Swinney explains major Clemson change
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Four teams not interested in Aaron Rodgers
Houston, TX10 hours ago
Dylan Raiola gets honest about Nebraska visit
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
Sports world blown away by Oklahoma softball score
Norman, OK1 day ago
NFL world reacts to potentially huge Bengals move
Cincinnati, OH16 hours ago
Marcus Freeman addresses embarrassing Notre Dame situation
South Bend, IN11 hours ago
Former Sixers teammate rips Ben Simmons
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Former teammate predicts Aaron Rodgers future
Green Bay, WI10 hours ago
Sports world blasts Brandon Miller disgusting ‘pat-down’ introduction
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Eric Bieniemy discusses reasons for Chiefs departure
Kansas City, MO6 hours ago
Victim’s mother blasts Alabama for Brandon Miller decision
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Todd McShay predicts ‘the next Saquon Barkley’
Austin, TX2 days ago
NFL world reacts to crazy Russell Wilson news
Denver, CO2 days ago
Draft analyst compares Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud
Tuscaloosa, AL12 hours ago
Jets legend absolutely blasts Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
NFL team hires Deion Sanders assistant away
Minneapolis, MN5 hours ago
CBB world reacts to insane Fran McCaffery referee interaction
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Commanders officially dump veteran QB
Washington, DC7 hours ago
Darrelle Revis sends clear message to Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy