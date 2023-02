Fox News

Don Lemon expresses 'regret' for sexist 'prime' remarks about Nikki Haley, doesn't mention her name By Hanna Panreck, 11 days ago

By Hanna Panreck, 11 days ago

"CNN This Morning" host Don Lemon apologized for his "reference" to a woman's "prime" directed at Nikki Haley on Thursday but did not mention Haley ...