New on Hulu March 2023: ‘History of the World: Part II,’ ‘Rye Lane,’ and More

Photo Illustration by Luis Rendon/Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Netflix

Hulu is stepping up its comedy game this March, with two brand new rom-coms and a sequel to a classic Mel Brooks film. From Sundance hits to a conglomeration of everyone’s favorite comedy stars, there’s a bounty of good times ahead on the Disney-owned streamer.

The month will begin with History of the World: Part II , a sequel series to the 1981 parody movie History of the World: Part I . This new installment will debut March 6, with new segments coming daily to the streamer. The cast list is packed with comedy greats too: Ike Barinholtz , Wanda Sykes , and Nick Kroll are set to star.

Next up, Hulu will release Up Here on March 24. The romantic comedy series follows two extraordinary New York City residents in 1999, as they battle the world around them to keep their love story on track. And, get this: Up Here is a musical, too. Could this be La La Land for New Yorkers?

Finally, on March 31, Hulu is bringing one of the finest films from Sundance 2023 to our homes: Rye Lane , a breezy 80-minute romantic comedy set in England. The charming film follows two singles, as they fall for each other over the course of a day.

You’ll want to see what other movies and series are heading to Hulu next month—keep scrolling to see the full list of titles.

March 1

Wreck : Complete Season 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

Anastasia (1997)

Anonymous (2011)

Another Earth (2011)

Armored (2009)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

At Any Price (2013)

Baby's Day Out (1994)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Casa De Mi Padre (2012)

Commando (1985)

The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)

Dangerous Beauty (1998)

The Departed (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Eyes Of My Mother (2016)

Firehouse Dog (2007)

Glory (1989)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Hitman (2007)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2010)

The Ides Of March (2011)

In Her Shoes (2005)

In The Cut (2003)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Rio (2011)

The Shack (2017)

The Shape Of Water (2017)

Self/Less (2015)

Siberia (2018)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Son Of God (2014)

Takers (2010)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Third Person (2014)

The Town (2010)

Unstoppable (2010)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

The Wife (2018)

March 2

Dragons: The Nine Realms : Complete Season 5

National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo : Special Premiere

Bobby Flay: Special

Zombie House Flipping : Complete Season 2

Next Exit (2022)

March 3

Gulmohar (2023)

Triangle of Sadness (2022)

Waiting... (2005)

March 6

History of the World, Part II : Four-Night Comedy Event

Mob Psycho 100 : Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)

March 7

Rabbit Academy (2022)

March 8

Among the Shadows (2019)

March 9

Farmer Wants a Wife : Series Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath : Special Premiere

Cities of the Underworld : Complete Season 13

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch : Complete Season 3

The Inhabitant (2022)

March 10

UnPrisoned : Complete Season 1

FX's New York Times Presents: Sin Eater : Two-Part Documentary

Watcher (2022)

March 12

Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet LIVE: Livestream

March 13

On The Red Carpet After The Awards: Livestream

On The Red Carpet After Dark: Livestream

The Oscars

March 15

My Family : Series Premiere

Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash : Complete Season 1

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash : Complete Season 1

Love, Diana : Complete Season 1

Ryan's World Specials : Complete Seasons 7-11

Bad Therapy (2020)

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Changeland (2019)

Flux Gourmet (2022)

In The Fade (2017)

Serena (2014)

Wetlands (2017)

You Laugh But It's True (2011)

March 16

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold : Special Premiere

Beyond Oak Island : Complete Season 2

Intervention : Complete Season 3

The Killing : Complete Season 1

The Private Voice of Hitler : Special

I Think We're Alone Now (2018)

Official Competition (2021)

There There (2022)

March 17

Boston Strangler (2023)

Good Trouble : Season 5 Premiere

Rubikon (2022)

Summit Fever (2022)

March 20

Inu-Oh (2021)

March 22

Rūrangi : Complete Season 2

March 23

The Lesson is Murder : Complete Docuseries

Digging for the Truth : Complete Season 1

Call Jane (2022)

March 24

Up Here : Complete Season 1

The Estate (2022)

Philomena (2013)

March 26

FX's Great Expectations : Two-Episode Series Premiere

March 28

Attack on Titan : Final Season, Part 2 (DUBBED)

March 29

Abominable and The Invisible City : Complete Season 2

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer : Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)

March 30

The Croods : Family Tree: Complete Season 6

RapCaviar Presents : Complete Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island : Complete Season 9

The Curse of Oak Island: Behind the Dig : Complete Season 6

Hunt (2022)

March 31

Killing Gunther (2017)

Rye Lane (2023)

