Vendor applications open for Woodstock Farm Fresh Market

In this 2022 photo, visitors browse the vendors at the Woodstock Farm Fresh Market. File/Shannon Ballew

The Woodstock Farm Fresh Market is returning this spring, and those interested in becoming a vendor can apply until the end of February.

The 2023 Woodstock Farm Fresh Market will be open Saturdays from April 22 to Dec. 30. Market hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon, on Market Street in downtown Woodstock.

This year the market is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

Vendors for the season will be selected in the beginning of March, according to Visit Woodstock GA.

Market vendors must have an agricultural connection. The market does not feature arts and crafts vendors.

Hard copies of the vendor application are available at the Woodstock Visitors Center, 8588 Main St.

The market is sponsored by Synovus.

Applicants with any questions can call Kyle Bennett at 770-924-0406 or email kbennett@woodstockga.gov.

For the application form, rules and more information visit https://visitwoodstockga.com/event-group/farm-fresh-market.