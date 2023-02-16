Almost 30 women sue hair brand Olaplex for allegedly causing hair loss and scalp injuries

Olaplex CEO JuE Wong. | Business Wire via Associated Press

Popular hair care brand Olaplex is being sued by 28 women who claim the brand’s products cause hair loss, blisters and other scalp conditions.

The lawsuit was filed on Feb. 9 in California and claimed that the women used Olaplex products to repair damage, but the products were harmful and left the women’s scalps in worse condition, according to USA Today .

Olaplex denied allegations that its products cause damage in a Twitter video from Olaplex CEO JuE Wong, which was posted on Wednesday.

“You may have recently heard that Olaplex products cause hair loss. This is a painful and emotional topic, however, for our products this is not true. Olaplex products do not cause hair loss or hair breakage,” said Wong in the post . “I want to reassure all of our customers and fans they can continue to use our products with confidence.”

The hair care brand also shared independent third-party test results and HRIPT, an industry standard test, on its website . Olaplex claims these tests “show that the products have no irritant or sensitizing potential.”

What does the Olaplex lawsuit claim?

The lawsuit claims the plaintiffs who used Olaplex products “have lost their hair — in some cases more than half and leaving bald spots in others,” per the BBC . It claims their hair was left “dry, brittle, frizzy and dull” and that “hair has split and broken, causing it to look unkept and as if it were cut with a weedwhacker.”

Several photos included in the lawsuit exhibit the condition of the women’s scalps showing hair loss and bald spots.

Some of the women also claim that Olaplex products caused them to experience scalp injuries such as open sores, extreme itchiness, yeast infection, rash, bacterial infection, burning and sensitivity, per USA Today .

When the women stopped using Olaplex products, their scalp conditions immediately improved, the lawsuit claims.

“The products alone are to blame,” the lawsuit says, per USA Today .

The plaintiffs are collectively seeking more than $75,000 in damages, reports ABC News .

Amazon.com

Related