Sammie Coates is back playing professional football in the CFL.

Sammie Coates was drafted in the third round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015 but didn't last long in the Steel City.

Coates played four years in the NFL, where he suited up for three different teams. He spent two years in Pittsburgh, one year in Cleveland, and one year in Houston.

Coates caught 29 passes for 528 yards and two touchdowns during his four-year NFL career.

He then went on to play for the XFL Houston Roughnecks for a season in 2020 and played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2021 and 2022.

Coates recently signed with the Edmonton Elks for the 2023 season, where he will look to turn around his professional football career.

Coates was a beast at Auburn, catching 82 passes in his career for 1,757 yards and 13 touchdowns. These career numbers have Coates 11th on the all-time Auburn receiving list.

Not many people watch much Canadian Football League action, but it is very interesting as there are many differences from American Football.

Hopefully, Coates has a big year for the Elks and can perhaps work his way back onto an NFL roster.

Coates brought Auburn fans a great memory when he stiff-armed a Texas A&M defender onto another planet. Hopefully, we will see him play like that this season for the Edmonton Elks.

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Malik Autry commits to the Auburn Tigers

Hugh Freeze says QBs are hard to evaluate because of Auburn's offensive line play

Five-star PG Tahaad Pettiford commits to Auburn

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch