Marietta schools hires new deputy superintendent

Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera has a new No. 2.

On Wednesday, the Board of Education approved the hiring of Jami Frost as the district’s new deputy superintendent.

Frost, who will receive a salary of $210,000, joins Marietta schools from the county’s other school system — the Cobb County School District, where she served as assistant superintendent of south-side elementary schools, overseeing daily operations for 22 schools.

Frost replaces Belinda Walters-Brazile, who is retiring after 32 years in education, including six as Marietta’s deputy superintendent.

With more than 29 years of education experience, Frost worked for 13 years as a principal at two of Cobb’s schools: Dowell and Ford elementary schools. She has also worked as an assistant principal and a teacher.

“The district is excited to have Dr. Frost on board and looks forward to working with her to continue providing quality education to the students of Marietta City Schools,” said Rivera, in a news release. “Her experience and dedication to student success make her a valuable addition to the district’s leadership team.”

Frost has a bachelor’s degree and a doctorate in curriculum and teaching, both from Auburn University. She also has a master’s degree in middle grades education.