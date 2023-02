KC & The Sunshine Band

“Disco sucks” people are definitely glad to know that disco bands and artists have been an endangered species in the last few years, with the deaths of Donna Summer, two-thirds of the Pointer Sisters, and two-thirds of the Bee Gees.That’s not the way (uh-huh, uh-huh) KC & The Sunshine Band like it, but it holds strong anyway, still featuring original “KC” Harry Wayne Casey. Tickets to see KC & the Sunshine Band play Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa on Thursday, Feb. 23 are still available and start at $65. [event-1]