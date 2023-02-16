Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Boston Mayor Announces $67 Million in New Funding to Create and Preserve Over 800 Income-Restricted Units

By Boston Real Estate Times,

11 days ago
BOSTON – Mayor Michelle Wu joined the Hyde Square Task Force, affordable housing developers, and community organizations at the site of the former Blessed Sacrament...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Boston Mayor Wu appoints new Boston Civic Design Commission leadership and commissioners
Boston, MA2 days ago
AGC MA announces 2023 BWIC Inspire Awards Winners
Boston, MA11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
R.W. Holmes Sells 165 Flagship Drive in North Andover for $4,650,000
North Andover, MA10 hours ago
New England Ice Cream Corporation Leased a 15,571-SF Industrial Building
Haverhill, MA3 hours ago
Bowdoin Construction Hires Two
Needham, MA3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy