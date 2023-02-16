Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas father who killed 13-year-old son sentenced to life in prison

By Vanessa Murphy,

11 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge sentenced a father who killed his 13-year-old son after repeatedly abusing him to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 24 years.

Paul Jones, 39, killed his son Aaron Jones in 2017.

Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and two felony counts of child abuse, neglect, and endangerment, according to court documents filed last September.

On Thursday before he was sentenced, Jones tried to withdraw his guilty plea. Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones denied his request and pointed out that the issue was previously explored.

Both the sister and grandmother of Aaron Jones delivered emotional victim impact statements as family members mourned in the courtroom.

Jones offered no apology and showed no remorse.

The body of Aaron Jones, 13, was found in April 2017 in a desert area near Boulder Highway and Sahara Avenue. Paul Jones hit his son and the child fell to the floor and hit his head. Jones then placed the child in the shower and when he still was not breathing, Jones buried his body, according to a sentencing memorandum submitted by the defense and prepared by a licensed psychologist.

Paul Jones claimed this happened in February 2017. Aaron Jones was not reported missing until two months later.

Family members later revealed that Aaron Jones suffered extensive long-term abuse at the hands of his father. This included making the child stand against a wall with his arms over his head, beating him, forcing Aaron to remain in soiled clothes, encouraging other children to taunt Aaron and not allowing Aaron to eat or to sleep for days.

This occurred in a one-bedroom apartment with at least 10 other children, according to records.

Jones was originally scheduled to be sentenced in January. He refused to be transported from the Clark County Detention Center. Judge Tierra Jones ordered that he should appear from jail virtually by any means necessary.

