Denver, CO
Celebrate Colorado’s growing AAPI food scene at the inaugural Mile High Asian Food Week

By Serena Ung,

11 days ago

If you haven’t noticed, Denver is becoming a foodie town. To celebrate the diverse food culture that Denver has to offer, Asian Avenue Magazine and AAPI community members are launching the inaugural foodie event that will take place on February 22-26th ar participating locations.

Mile High Asian Food Week will be a multi-day celebration to celebrate Colorado’s growing AAPI food scene. With more than 50 vendors , such as Meta Asian Kitchen, Pho King Rapidos, and Yuan Wonton, there will be plenty of delicious food to take advantage of.

During Mile High Asian Food Week, diners can experience different AAPI cuisines from participating businesses, receive insider perks such as special discounts and secret menu items, try specialty menus, and more .

To see the full list of participating vendors, register as a participating vendor, or learn more about Mile High Asian Food Week visit www.milehighafw.com .

