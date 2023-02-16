Open in App
Plymouth, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Acella Construction Corporation Promotes Nick Costa to Project Manager

By Boston Real Estate Times,

11 days ago
PEMBROKE, MA–Acella Construction Corporation announced that Nick Costa of Plymouth, Massachusetts, has been promoted to project manager. In this role, Costa oversees construction projects, upholds...
