The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra's 2023-2024 season will feature Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, a tribute to The Beatles and a celebration of Music Director Delta David Gier's 20th year with the orchestra.

The SDSO announced the details of their upcoming season in a Wednesday morning press conference, with Executive Director Jennifer Teisinger noting the momentum the orchestra had from their ongoing Lakota Music Project, as well as recent attention from The New Yorker in a glowing article entitled "How The South Dakota Symphony Became One Of America's Boldest Orchestras."

In addition to programming that ranges from "Celebrate America," which will feature a salute to the country's armed forces, to the annual performance of Handel's "Messiah," Teisinger said the final concert of the year will double as a 20th anniversary party for Gier, who chose Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 3 to close out the year.

Subscription packages for the season, which begins on Oct. 7, 2023 and concludes on April 27, 2024, will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Washington Pavilion box office. Current subscribers will also be able to renew subscriptions online for the first time.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota Symphony Orchestra announces programs for 2023-2024 season