Hall of Fame announcer, Memphis native Tim McCarver dies at 81

Memphian Tim McCarver an All-Star catcher and World Series champion for the St. Louis Cardinals and a Hall of Fame Major League Baseball broadcaster, died Thursday, Feb. 16, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. McCarver was 81.

McCarver was an outstanding athlete at CBHS before being signed by the St. Louis Cardinals. He played for the Cardinals from 1959-1969 and again from 1973-74, winning two World Series (1964, 1967) and twice being named an All-Star (1966, 1967).

He also played for Philadelphia, Montreal and Boston, ending his career in 1980.

McCarver is one of a handful of players to appear in MLB games in four different decades.

After his career as a player ended, he became an award-winning baseball broadcaster, mainly for Fox Sports.

In 2012, he won the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasting.

“Tim McCarver’s immense impact on baseball spanned generations, from a 21-year career on the field to the broadcast booth, where his insights and passion for the game made him one of its most beloved voices – and the 2012 Ford C. Frick Award winner for broadcasting excellence,” said Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

McCarver was a member of the inaugural class of the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

In 1977, McCarver had a stadium named after him that was located on the Mid-South Fairgrounds. The Memphis Chicks played from 1978-97 in Tim McCarver Stadium and the Memphis Redbirds played in the stadium during 1998-99, before moving downtown to AutoZone Park.