Plane loses wing during crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport

A pilot and student are in the hospital after crash landing on the runway of DeKalb-Peachtree Airport after crashing on Thursday afternoon.

News Chopper 2 flew over the plane, which appeared to have skidded off the runway and was in the grass as officials responded.

A wing was missing from one side of the plane.

The DeKalb Fire Department said there were minor to moderate injuries suffered. The exact injuries remain unclear.

County officials say the single-engine Piper 28 plane lost power and began experiencing engine problems during a training session.

The pilot and student’s identities have not been released.





Channel 2 Action News is staying in contact with emergency workers to learn new information.

There was no fire as a result of the crash.

Officials added that no people, vehicles or buildings were struck during the crash.

The Federal Flight Standards District Office is investigating the accident.

