Dog owners ‘devasted’ to see closing of popular Dog Wood Park on Jacksonville’s southside

Dog Wood Park on the southside of Jacksonville will be closing its doors for good come February 27.

Now, dog owners are sad to see it go and left wondering where to take their pets to play.

“Where am I gonna take her now that I can drive to, because of my issues with driving, and that she’s gonna like and be able to run and get the exercise she needs?” asks Barbara Carmichiel sadly.

Carmichiel is the owner of a Border Collie and Labrador mixed breed named Tara Bell.

Tara Bell has been coming to Dog Wood Park for over three years, but the park also holds a special place in the heart of Carmichiel, as its lake is where Tara Bell first learned to swim.

“She was walking along Bow Wow Lake, and there’s a deep end. And she didn’t realize and all of a sudden she went under and she realized, ‘Wait a minute, I’m part Labrador. I’ve got this,’” Carmichiel recalled with a smile across her face.

Now, Tara Bell will have to find somewhere else to swim.

The park’s managers announced the closing in a Facebook post on Wednesday, citing “major issues with the land and building,” with no feasible way to fix the issues with people and dogs coming and going.

Dog owners will now need to look for a new place to take their furry friends.

“It really gave dog owners a place to give their dog a better life, ya know? It’s sad that it’s gonna be gone,” said Jordan Roberts, owner of a Yellow Labrador Retriever named Penny.

Here’s the full statement posted on Dog Wood Park’s website and Facebook page about the closure:

“It is with great sadness that we are announcing that Dog Wood Park will be permanently closed, effective February 27, 2023. Our last full day of business will be Sunday, February 26.

“This is not a decision that was made lightly. However, there are major issues with the land and building that need to be addressed and there was no way to do that or come up with a solution to fix these issues with people and their pets coming and going. It would not be safe and there would be no way to do it without a lot of risk.

“Although we know people will be disappointed, we are comforted by the fact that we still have many wonderful places in Jacksonville to take your pets and we will follow up with an email next week highlighting those places and services. In addition, every member will receive a refund check for the remaining time they have on their membership. These checks will be mailed on February 28 so please be on the lookout if you are a current member. It will be business as usual between now and then with our office still open, along with bathing and, of course, ice cream for sale!

“We are so proud of the great service we have provided to the Jacksonville community over the years. Specifically, we stayed open every single day of the COVID lockdown in 2020, we have offered one free day per week to the members of our military, healthcare, school system and law enforcement and we have fulfilled Christmas wish lists for many children each year, in addition to sponsoring numerous charity events and organizations.

“With the issues facing our land and building, this told us the time had come to say good-bye.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who made us smile and allowed us to be a part of your pet’s life story.”

