Death investigated in Bear Creek Twp.

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police investigated a death at a residence in Bear Creek Township Thursday afternoon.

Troopers on the scene say the death occurred at a home in the 2100 block of White Haven Road.

As a result of the investigation, the Luzerne County Coroner confirms with Eyewitness News that the death is not suspicious.

