Death investigated in Bear Creek Twp.

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police investigated a death at a residence in Bear Creek Township Thursday afternoon. Body discovered in Dunmore, officials investigate
Troopers on the scene say the death occurred at a home in the 2100 block of White Haven Road.
As a result of the investigation, the Luzerne County Coroner confirms with Eyewitness News that the death is not suspicious. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
