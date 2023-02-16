Open in App
Dunmore, PA
See more from this location?
WBRE

Death investigated in Bear Creek Twp.

By Vivian Muniz,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BivpX_0kpwKvvd00

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police investigated a death at a residence in Bear Creek Township Thursday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZjVDS_0kpwKvvd00
Body discovered in Dunmore, officials investigate

Troopers on the scene say the death occurred at a home in the 2100 block of White Haven Road.

As a result of the investigation, the Luzerne County Coroner confirms with Eyewitness News that the death is not suspicious.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Luzerne County, PA newsLocal Luzerne County, PA
Nanticoke shooting victim identified, death ruled homicide
Nanticoke, PA10 hours ago
Luzerne County offers help with LETI program
Wilkes-barre, PA3 hours ago
Police investigate fatal Nanticoke shooting
Nanticoke, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man wanted for Old Forge shooting captured in Wilkes-Barre
Wilkes-barre, PA8 hours ago
Two kids questioned in Olyphant arson investigation
Olyphant, PA13 hours ago
Son attacks, chokes mother
Berwick, PA6 hours ago
Fire Hits Home in Shamokin, One Person Was Rescued
Shamokin, PA16 hours ago
Woman rescued from early-morning fire in Shamokin
Shamokin, PA10 hours ago
Suspicious package sparks investigation at LVIA
Allentown, PA9 hours ago
Stubborn fire badly damages vacant Olyphant slaughterhouse
Olyphant, PA1 day ago
Incident Involving Gun Under Investigation in Lavelle
Lavelle, PA1 day ago
2nd-Alarm fire rages at former Olyphant slaughterhouse
Olyphant, PA2 days ago
Helping others in memory of boy who died in crash
Watsontown, PA7 hours ago
Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in Wilkes-Barre
Wilkes-barre, PA3 days ago
Stolen firearm linked to Williamsport man in custody
Williamsport, PA1 day ago
Bloomsburg police chase ends in rollover crash
Bloomsburg, PA2 days ago
Man busted urinating in shopping center parking lot
Selinsgrove, PA1 day ago
Oldest church in Mahanoy City closing
Mahanoy City, PA1 day ago
3 to 6 inches of snow predicted overnight for Easton and Bethlehem, weather service says
Easton, PA11 hours ago
Man accused of hitting police officer with ATV
Nanticoke, PA3 days ago
Bodies of two men found at separate sites in Pa. county; causes of death being probed
Sunbury, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy