Cowboys Pro Bowler Calls For Increased Role

After being named the USFL MVP last year, KaVontae Turpin got an opportunity in the NFL and made the most of it. The Dallas Cowboys rookie emerged as one of the league's better return men, earning Pro Bowl honors as a special-teamer.

Now, Turpin wants to start making big plays for the Cowboys offense, as well.

During an interview with the Blogging The Boys podcast last week, Turpin said he spoke to the Cowboys' coaching staff about getting more involved as an offensive playmaker. He said he's hoping to use this offseason to "show them that they have no choice but to use me on offense."

Turpin averaged 10.4 yards per punt return and 24.1 per kickoff return as a rookie, with a long return of 63 yards. However, the TCU product only touched the ball four times on offense, three times as a runner and on one reception.

The Cowboys are in need of a No. 2 receiver to complement CeeDee Lamb, but Turpin's size would seem to make filling that void a challenging proposition. He's listed at 5-foot-9 and 153 pounds.

Still, Turpin isn't lacking confidence that he can find a way to contribute regularly for the Cowboy offense. It sounds like the coaching staff is open to the idea, too.

"We had a talk during my exit meeting, basically saying like they already know what I did with the special teams this year and all that, but they are going to try and get me on the offense and try to make guys respect me more on both sides of the ball," he said. "I'm going into this training camp, I'm basically trying to show them that they have no choice but to use me on offense, that's my mindset."

The Cowboys hired veteran coach Brian Schottenheimer to lead their offense after parting ways with Kellen Moore, who left to become the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. Perhaps the change in leadership will create an opportunity for Turpin to show what he can do in an increased role.

Given the way the undrafted free agent has performed during his opportunities with the USFL and as the Cowboys' return man, we won't rule out that he can carve out a role.