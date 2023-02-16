Vegas Vipers vs. Arlington Renegades Prediction and Preview (XFL Football)

Our XFL experts predict, pick and preview the Vegas Vipers vs. Arlington Renegades game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.

For those in need of a continuous football fix, the third iteration of the XFL , led by owners Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia (who also serves as chairwoman), is here to fill that need. The Vegas Vipers will kick off the new season as they battle the Arlington Renegades on Saturday afternoon in front of a nationwide television audience on ABC.

Vegas is led by head coach Rod Woodson, who has been working as an analyst for the NFL Network, the Big Ten Network, and Westwood One. Woodson had a decorated career as an 11-time Pro Bowl selection after the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in 1987. In addition, Woodson won a Super Bowl while playing for the Baltimore Ravens in 2000 and punctuated his career with a trip to Canton as he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009.

Bob Stoops will lead the Arlington Renegades, and it will be the second stint in the XFL for Stoops, as he was the then-Dallas Renegades head coach in 2020 before the league suspended operations in large part due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, he temporarily came out of retirement to lead the University of Oklahoma to a win in the 2021 Alamo Bowl as the interim head coach, after the tumultuous departure of Lincoln Riley to USC. Stoops is a proven winner and has a 191-48 record, making him the winningest coach in Oklahoma history. Thus, the experience that Stoops has should help the Renegades hit the ground running in all three phases of the game.

Vegas at Arlington

Kickoff: Saturday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Choctaw Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV: ABC

Spread: Renegades -2.5

Three Things to Watch

1. Vegas offense

" Scared money doesn't win any money," is how we'll operate.

That is the philosophy of head coach Rod Woodson as the Vipers head into the 2023 season. As with any spring football league, the play of the quarterback will dictate a team's success, and Woodson made a bold move in signing Brett Hundley to be the starting quarterback, and his NFL experience should help this offense out right away once he gets a handle on the playbook. Until then, it will be up to Luis Perez to lead the offense at quarterback. And he has plenty of experience after starting in the AAF, previous iteration of the XFL, and USFL. Rod Smith is expected to be the primary running back and has scored six touchdowns in the NFL, so that will help. Martavis Bryant and Geronimo Allison are going to have to live up to their previous NFL experiences and win their one-on-one battles to give Perez and perhaps Hundley the opportunity to go on the attack against the Arlington defense.

2. Arlington offense

This should be a balanced, highly productive offense, as there is plenty of USFL and XFL experience within this group. Drew Plitt beat out Kyle Sloter in a hard-fought competition for the starting quarterback position to start this season. Plitt must take care of the football and take what the defense gives him here in Week 1. The running back room has plenty of depth, led by Keith Ford and Kenneth Farrow, as both guys can stress opposing defenses. Flynn Nagel is back for the Renegades at wide receiver, and he will be joined by Jordan Smallwood, who played for Stoops at of Oklahoma. Sal Cannella is going to be a problem at tight end and should provide plenty of targets right away to stress the Vipers' defense.

3. Vegas defense

Defensive coordinator Cris Dishman is going to learn a lot about his defensive unit right away because Arlington will text them. Vic Beasley Jr. is the most notable player on that side of the ball, a former top-10 pick of the Atlanta Falcons from the 2015 NFL Draft. Beasley has had some success in the NFL, as he had 15.5 sacks for Atlanta in 2016 during their run to the Super Bowl. The job this week for Beasley is simple, and that is to generate pressure on Plitt in the pocket to make him uncomfortable and force turnovers. Getting off third down is important since the last thing the Vipers need is to be on the field too often and wear down in the second half.

Final Analysis

One of the more interesting rules in the XFL is the lack of the extra point, which will force these coaches to make aggressive decisions with two- and three-point conversions. Teams can go for two from the five-yard line and for three points from the 10-yard line after touchdowns. Rod Woodson seems like the type of coach who could be willing to go for a three-point attempt this week after an early touchdown to show belief in his guts and put pressure on Arlington. Stoops will likely be aggressive this week on offense, and that aggressiveness will pay off in the second half to give the Renegades the victory.

Prediction: Renegades 20, Vipers 15

– Written by Scott Whittum, who is part of the Contributor Network.

