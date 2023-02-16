Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
TMJ4 News

Secretary of WisDOT addresses Evers' proposal to combat reckless driving

By Bruce Harrison, Julia Marshall,

11 days ago
MILWAUKEE — Less than a week after Gov. Tony Evers announced a plan to combat reckless driving in the state , TMJ4's Bruce Harrison spoke with the Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation about the department's role in following through on that plan.

Secretary Craig Thompson said that some of the money Evers proposed will likely go specifically towards the streets of Milwaukee.

"The mayor of Milwaukee has been a leader on this issue. He has made it his top priority... I know he's got some specific ideas about things he'd like to accomplish," Thompson said.

Related: TMJ4 Exclusive: Tony Evers proposes new anti-reckless driving plan in Wisconsin

Evers' proposal includes $60 million for traffic calming project grants, $6.5 million to lower cost of driver’s ed, 35 more State Troopers, ignition interlock devices after 1st OWI, increase seat belt violation fine to $25, among other measures.

"What the governor just proposed here is going to be able to provide the tools for us to be the partner to accomplish that [Mayor Cavalier Johnson's goals]," Thompson said.

