Boston, MA
Boston police identify man killed in double shooting

By Frank O'Laughlin,

11 days ago
Boston police have identified a man who was killed in a double shooting in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood earlier this week.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 21 Dewey Street around 8 p.m. Monday found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

One of the victims, 31-year-old Paris Quilter, of Dorchester, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The second victim, whose name hasn’t been released, suffered critical injuries but is expected to survive.

Video from the scene showed dozens of officers and detectives scouring the neighborhood for evidence.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

