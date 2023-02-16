Tampa tightening residency policy

Tampa City Council members pressed Mayor Jane Castor's administration on tightening oversight of the city's residency policy for high-ranking employees at Thursday's meeting. [ Charlie Frago ]

TAMPA — Who must live in Tampa if they work for the city?

That’s been a hot-button question lately. In December, Neighborhood Enhancement director Keith O’Connor’s residence in Pinellas County was called into question after the resignation of his wife, Police Chief Mary O’Connor. Weeks earlier the chief flashed a badge and asked a deputy to “just let us go” after an officer stopped the couple while operating a golf cart on a public street.

On Thursday, Mayor Jane Castor’s chief of staff John Bennett addressed the issue, saying the city is keeping closer tabs on whether high-level staff actually live in the city, a requirement of Tampa’s governing document, the City Charter.

Bennett said he is working with city human resources staff to make sure the 26 officials, including the mayor, police chief, fire chief, administrators and department heads, are abiding by the law.

Council member Orlando Gudes said he had heard “through the grapevine” of disgruntled department heads upset at the rules being applied selectively.

“For me that’s a problem that needs to be addressed,” Gudes said.

Bennett said the city is also studying how to possibly remake its organizational chart so that some departments or divisions with large numbers of employees — like code enforcement—-are treated equally.

“It’s a work in progress,” he said.

Council member Bill Carlson asked Bennett how the city can verify the accuracy of what the high-level staffers say about where they live. Carlson alluded to past instances in which officials required to live within the city actually lived in the county.

Does the city crosscheck addresses provided by those staffers with homestead exemption status, Carlson asked?

No, Bennett responded. The city trusts its high-ranking staff to adjust their homestead exemption on their own.

Some people don’t think top-level staff should have to live in the city, Carlson said, but the Charter requires it so the city should follow its own rules.

“Most people think if we have it, we should enforce it,” Carlson said.

Currently, six officials have waivers allowing them to live outside Tampa.

Council member Joseph Citro said he had reconsidered his previous support of residency requirements, saying that someone who lived just outside city limits might still be able to respond to an emergency quicker than an official living in a far corner of the city.

The council also voted 4-3 to have the city attorney’s office draft an ordinance requiring a privately-retained attorney, who doesn’t work for the city, represent the Citizen’s Review Board, an advisory police oversight committee.

The board has been a focus of strife between some council members and Castor, who vetoed a proposal that would have allowed voters to decide the issue. Council members failed to overturn that veto. On Thursday, Council member Luis Viera joined Lynn Hurtak, Carlson and Gudes in advancing it as an ordinance.

Council members Charlie Miranda, Guido Maniscalco and Joseph Citro voted no.

The ordinance is an attempt to codify the failed charter proposal. The measure will return March 16.