Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet & Hadley Robinson Board Sony Rom-Com From Will Gluck

EXCLUSIVE : Sony has added Michelle Hurd ( Star Trek: Picard ), Bryan Brown ( Australia ), Darren Barnet ( Gran Turismo ) and Hadley Robinson ( Moxie ) to the cast of their as-yet-untitled rom-com from director Will Gluck ( Easy A ). Sydney Sweeney and Glenn Powell will lead the ensemble, as previously announced, with Alexandra Shipp also featuring.

Details as to the plot of the R-rated comedy are under wraps. But it’s based on a script by Ilana Wolpert that Gluck is re-writing. Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Gluck are producing, with Sweeney exec producing for Fifty-Fifty Films, alongside Natalie Sellers and Alyssa Altman for RK Films, and Jacqueline Monetta for Olive Bridge.

Perhaps best known for starring opposite Patrick Stewart on Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard , Hurd has also been seen on series including Blindspot , Lethal Weapon , Ash vs. Evil Dead , Daredevil , Jessica Jones and The Glades , to name a few. Notable film credits include Bad Hair , Being Frank opposite Jim Gaffigan, We Don’t Belong Here alongside Catherine Keener and Maya Rudolph, and Girl Most Likely with Kristen Wiig. The actress has recently wrapped production on the film Kemba for BET, as well as the indie drama Somewhere in Montana opposite Outlander’ s Graham McTavish, and the rom-com The Plus One alongside Cedric the Entertainer.

Brown is an Australian actor best known for performances in films like Breaker Morant and series like A Town Like Alice who has also been seen in features including Gorillas in the Mist , Newsfront , Cocktail , Two Hands opposite Heath Ledger, Along Came Polly and Baz Luhrmann’s Australia . Recent feature credits include The Light Between Oceans , Warwick Thornton’s Sweet Country , and Rachel Ward’s dramedy, Palm Beach , which he also produced.

Barnet recently wrapped production on Sony and PlayStation Productions’ film Gran Turismo based on the hit racing game of the same name, which hits theaters on August 11. He first garnered international attention with a role on Mindy Kaling’s Netflix series Never Have I Ever , and has also previously appeared in the streamer’s chart-topping rom-com Love Hard . Other upcoming projects include Doug Liman’s Road House remake for Amazon and the indie horror-thriller Apophenia , which is currently in post-production.

Robinson currently stars in Adam McKay’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty , which just wrapped production on its second season. She’s best know on the film side for turns in Amy Poehler’s Netflix hit Moxie , Greta Gerwig’s Little Women , Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking Of Ending Things , and Scott Cooper’s The Pale Blue Eye opposite Christian Bale, and will next be seen in the SXSW-bound Appendage from 20th/Hulu, as well as the George Clooney-directed MGM film The Boys in the Boat with Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner.

