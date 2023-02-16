Matt Nix Strikes Broadcast Deal With Fox Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE : Matt Nix , the man behind Fox ’s X-Men series The Gifted , is going direct with the broadcast network.

The Burn Notice creator has struck a direct broadcast deal with Fox Entertainment to develop and exec produce multiple projects for the company.

It is the latest direct deal struck by Michael Thorn, Fox’s President of Scripted Programming, who is behind deals with the likes of Marc Cherry, McG and Carol Mendelsohn. The company also recently struck a deal with 50 Cent.

Series that Nix works on will be wholly owned by Fox and produced by its in-house unit, Fox Entertainment Studios.

Thorn called Nix an “A+” showrunner and producer and a “great storyteller”.

It comes as Nix’s latest project, True Lies , an adaptation of the 1994 film, is set to launch on CBS at the start of March.

Nix is best known as the creator of long-running USA Network drama series Burn Notice . He also created and showran The Good Guys for Fox, co-created The Comedians for FX, developed APB for Fox and created Turner & Hooch for Disney+, in addition to overseeing The Gifted for two seasons on Fox.

“I’m excited to be working with Fox again and thrilled to be reunited with Michael Thorn and his amazing team,” said Nix. “They’re redefining what it means to be a broadcast network, and it’s great to be a part of that.”

“Matt’s is a longtime partner and good friend who has a natural ability to create unique and bold character-driven series that seamlessly weave together riveting action, incisive wit and heart,” added Thorn. “Working with Matt is a thrill, and we’re excited to reunite with him at Fox.”

Nix is represented by WME and attorney David Colden.

Elsewhere, Fox has also struck a direct deal with Life in Pieces creator Justin Adler for new comedy series.