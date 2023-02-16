Open in App
Deadline

Berlin Film Festival Sees Climate Change Activists, Women’s Rights Advocates On Red Carpet

By Patrick Hipes,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FXNf_0kpwI0DF00

The Berlin Film Festival ’s opening-night red-carpet gala Thursday stayed on schedule despite a pair of climate change activists who apparently glued themselves to the carpet in front of the Berlin Palast.

Related Story

Berlin Film Festival Opening Night Red Carpet Gallery: Kristen Stewart, Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway & More

Related Story

Kristen Stewart Talks Weight Of Berlin Fest Jury Presidency: "In Full Transparency, I Am Shaking"

Related Story

Kiah Roache-Turner's 'Sting' Lands Deals; Magnolia Acquires 'A Compassionate Spy'; Paramount Lands Matt Johnson's 'Blackberry' — Berlin Briefs

Crowds had gathered to see the festival’s opening-night film, Rebecca Miller’s She Came to Me , which stars Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James and Anne Hathaway. Most were in attendance tonight ahead of the screening.

The student activist group The Last Generation said it was behind the protest, according to Reuters. The incident did not interrupt the red carpet, according to those in attendance.

RELATED: Deadline’s Berlin Film Festival Coverage

The red carpet also saw a group of activists including Iranian actresses Zahra Amir Ebrahimi, Melika Foroutan and Jasmin Tabatabai unfurl banners that read “Women Life Freedom,” part of an effort in solidarity with Iranian women and girls who are fighting for human rights in Iran.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ueli9_0kpwI0DF00
Activists including Zahra Amir Ebrahimi, Melika Foroutan and Jasmin Tabatabai show a banner with the slogan “Women Life Freedom” on Thursday

Inside the Palast, Iranian jury member Golshifteh Farahani in onstage comments urged attendees to pay attention to their cause — “I call it a revolution, I don’t call protest,” she said.

“This regime lies, this regime executes, this regime puts innocent people in prison — artists, journalists,” she said. “The prisons of Iran are now full of innocent people.”

The Berlin Film Festival kicked off tonight and runs through February 26.

More from Deadline
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SAG Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Wins Top Film Prize; Michelle Yeoh & Brendan Fraser Take Lead Acting Honors; ‘White Lotus’ A Double Winner – Full List
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Walter Mirisch Dies: Oscar-Winning Producer Of ‘In The Heat Of The Night’ & ‘West Side Story’ Was 101
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
How To Watch Sunday’s SAG Awards Livestream
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy