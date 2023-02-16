Berlin Film Festival Sees Climate Change Activists, Women’s Rights Advocates On Red Carpet

The Berlin Film Festival ’s opening-night red-carpet gala Thursday stayed on schedule despite a pair of climate change activists who apparently glued themselves to the carpet in front of the Berlin Palast.

Related Story

Berlin Film Festival Opening Night Red Carpet Gallery: Kristen Stewart, Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway & More

Related Story

Kristen Stewart Talks Weight Of Berlin Fest Jury Presidency: "In Full Transparency, I Am Shaking"

Related Story

Kiah Roache-Turner's 'Sting' Lands Deals; Magnolia Acquires 'A Compassionate Spy'; Paramount Lands Matt Johnson's 'Blackberry' — Berlin Briefs

Crowds had gathered to see the festival’s opening-night film, Rebecca Miller’s She Came to Me , which stars Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James and Anne Hathaway. Most were in attendance tonight ahead of the screening.

The student activist group The Last Generation said it was behind the protest, according to Reuters. The incident did not interrupt the red carpet, according to those in attendance.

RELATED: Deadline’s Berlin Film Festival Coverage

The red carpet also saw a group of activists including Iranian actresses Zahra Amir Ebrahimi, Melika Foroutan and Jasmin Tabatabai unfurl banners that read “Women Life Freedom,” part of an effort in solidarity with Iranian women and girls who are fighting for human rights in Iran.

Activists including Zahra Amir Ebrahimi, Melika Foroutan and Jasmin Tabatabai show a banner with the slogan “Women Life Freedom” on Thursday

Inside the Palast, Iranian jury member Golshifteh Farahani in onstage comments urged attendees to pay attention to their cause — “I call it a revolution, I don’t call protest,” she said.

“This regime lies, this regime executes, this regime puts innocent people in prison — artists, journalists,” she said. “The prisons of Iran are now full of innocent people.”

The Berlin Film Festival kicked off tonight and runs through February 26.