Nevada holds $1 billion in unclaimed property

More than $1 billion is sitting in a Nevada state bank account — and some of it might belong to you!

The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is currently holding over $1 billion in unclaimed property, which includes bank accounts, utility deposits, gift certificates, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, insurance policy benefits, safe deposit box contents and much more.

The treasurer's office has recently urged Nevadans to search and claim any unclaimed property, because a lot of people may be richer than they think.

To claim property, Nevadans can go to ClaimItNevada.org , enter their name or the name of a business or non-profit. The search page will then allow Nevadans to locate unclaimed property and file claims.

The Nevada State Treasurer's Office requires banks, insurance companies, and other corporations to hand over customers' property when there has been no activity for three years. The state says there is no charge or expiration date to get your unclaimed money.

Joe Sedlak who works for the Clark County School District as a teacher recently discovered he had $1,700 worth of unclaimed money. Sedlak says the description was vague but believes the money comes from a mortgage loan from over a decade ago.

“I was very shocked, especially at the time and this economy and the cost of living going up all the time. That amount of money is life-changing for many people, let's be honest,” said Sedlak.

For those looking to find their own unclaimed property, find out more at Nevada Unclaimed Property .